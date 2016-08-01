'Monkey selfie' copyright case appealed to 9th Circuit

Naruto, a rare crested macaque that took a now internationally famous "selfie," should be considered the author and copyright owner of the photo even though he is not a human, animal rights group PETA has told a federal appeals court.

The U.S. Constitution and the Copyright Act do not specify that only humans may be authors who enjoy copyrights to their work, Irell & Manella attorney David Schwarz, who is representing People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, argued in appeal filed Thursday.

