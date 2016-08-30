FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Photographer seeks compensation for 'enduring' monkey selfie case
August 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Photographer seeks compensation for 'enduring' monkey selfie case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

An appeal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that is attempting to secure for a rare crested macaque the copyright to its now-famous selfie is so off-base that the court should dismiss it out of hand and order the animal rights group to pay attorneys' fees, a photographer involved in the case says.

In a response filed on Friday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, British photographer David Slater asked the court to "compensate him for enduring what PETA unnecessarily forced him to endure."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bSM9sc

