Graffiti artist says fashion house stole mural for runway designs

(Reuters) - According to Rime, a Brooklyn, New York, graffiti artist whose real name is Joseph Tierney, those are his glaring “Vandal Eyes” on pop star Katy Perry’s Moschino dress, captured in a photo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala last May.

And even though Perry made a number of the “worst dressed” lists as a result, Tierney and his attorney David Erikson said in a new complaint, the pictures do not lie. Moschino, the Italian fashion house, and its designer Jeremy Scott, stole Tierney’s mural and placed them on their garments, said the complaint, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.

