Cumberland defeats Mylan’s appeal on Acetadote patent

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt another blow to Mylan Inc’s plans to offer a generic version of an improved antidote for acetaminophen poisoning, ruling that Cumberland Pharmaceutical’s patent on the product was valid.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Mylan’s argument that credit for Cumberland's EDTA-free version of Acetadote should go to the Food and Drug Administration.

