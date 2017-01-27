FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Cumberland defeats Mylan's appeal on Acetadote patent
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017

Cumberland defeats Mylan’s appeal on Acetadote patent

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt another blow to Mylan Inc’s plans to offer a generic version of an improved antidote for acetaminophen poisoning, ruling that Cumberland Pharmaceutical’s patent on the product was valid.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected Mylan’s argument that credit for Cumberland's EDTA-free version of Acetadote should go to the Food and Drug Administration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jx3YBp

