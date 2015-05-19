Right to free speech trumps trademark claim - 4th Circuit

(Reuters) - A Virginia pro-life group had a free speech right to publish an article criticizing the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People by satirizing its name, a U.S. appeals court said Tuesday, vacating a judgment that the civil rights organization’s trademarks were infringed.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Radiance Foundation and its attorney Charles Allen of Goodman Allen & Filetti that the group did not infringe the NAACP’s trademarks under the Lanham Act by publishing an article on its website that referred to the “National Association for the Abortion of Colored People.”

