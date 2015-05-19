FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Right to free speech trumps trademark claim - 4th Circuit
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 19, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Right to free speech trumps trademark claim - 4th Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Virginia pro-life group had a free speech right to publish an article criticizing the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People by satirizing its name, a U.S. appeals court said Tuesday, vacating a judgment that the civil rights organization’s trademarks were infringed.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the Radiance Foundation and its attorney Charles Allen of Goodman Allen & Filetti that the group did not infringe the NAACP’s trademarks under the Lanham Act by publishing an article on its website that referred to the “National Association for the Abortion of Colored People.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ee58Mj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.