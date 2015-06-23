FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In counterfeit fight with Chinese firms, sports teams back judge
June 23, 2015

In counterfeit fight with Chinese firms, sports teams back judge

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The licensing arms for professional basketball, baseball and hockey have urged a U.S. judge not to give in to Chinese website owners who want their money back after she ruled in 2013 that they sold counterfeit sports jerseys and hats.

In a memo to U.S. Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer in Chicago on Friday, the leagues’ licensing bodies and their attorneys at Greer Burns & Crain said that she properly found she had jurisdiction over the website owners, fined them, permanently barred sales of their goods and ordered any funds in their PayPal accounts go to the sports brands.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GEeBpW

