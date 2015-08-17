FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In case where Newegg complained of delay, judge refuses to invalidate patent
August 17, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

In case where Newegg complained of delay, judge refuses to invalidate patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has refused to invalidate a patent used to sue Newegg Inc, an online electronics retailer known for its outspoken opinions on “patent trolls,” despite last month overturning a 2013 jury verdict of infringement on the same patent.

Newegg and its attorneys at Fish & Richardson last month convinced U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, to reverse a jury’s $2.3 million infringement verdict for the patent holder, TQP Development LLC. Gilstrap said Newegg did not directly infringe the Web encryption patent and did not induce its customers to do so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HSKKam

