In case where Newegg complained of delay, judge refuses to invalidate patent

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas has refused to invalidate a patent used to sue Newegg Inc, an online electronics retailer known for its outspoken opinions on “patent trolls,” despite last month overturning a 2013 jury verdict of infringement on the same patent.

Newegg and its attorneys at Fish & Richardson last month convinced U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, to reverse a jury’s $2.3 million infringement verdict for the patent holder, TQP Development LLC. Gilstrap said Newegg did not directly infringe the Web encryption patent and did not induce its customers to do so.

