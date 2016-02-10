FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Appeals judge rails against how USPTO reviews patents
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 10, 2016 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals judge rails against how USPTO reviews patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A veteran appeals court judge on Wednesday leveled a blistering attack on how U.S. patent officials are reviewing the validity of patents in a hotly contested case involving computer chip technology.

Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, the longest serving judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, criticized her peers for upholding the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s policy of initiating reviews on fewer than all of a patent’s claims challenged, saying this can multiply proceedings at the agency and in district court and increase costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WeVEAl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.