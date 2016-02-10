Appeals judge rails against how USPTO reviews patents

A veteran appeals court judge on Wednesday leveled a blistering attack on how U.S. patent officials are reviewing the validity of patents in a hotly contested case involving computer chip technology.

Circuit Judge Pauline Newman, the longest serving judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, criticized her peers for upholding the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s policy of initiating reviews on fewer than all of a patent’s claims challenged, saying this can multiply proceedings at the agency and in district court and increase costs.

