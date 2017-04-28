Nintendo beats patent case over avatar technology

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a victory for Nintendo Co Ltd in a patent dispute over its Mii system for creating online avatars of users.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that a patent asserted against Nintendo by Recognicorp LLC is invalid because it covers an abstract idea. The patent describes a method of storing data used to create facial composites typically used by law enforcement.

