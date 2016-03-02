FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court clears Nintendo over Wii controller in patent case
March 2, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court clears Nintendo over Wii controller in patent case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Handing Nintendo Co, Ltd a win, a U.S. appeals court found Tuesday that the gamemaker’s Wii interactive videogame system did not infringe a Delaware-based company’s pointing device patent.

But the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also found in favor of UltimatePointer LLC, which was represented in the case by Charles Rogers of Conley Rose. The panel ruled that the company’s patent was not indefinite and reversed a lower court judgment invalidating the bulk of the patent’s claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ShCdYS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
