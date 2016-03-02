U.S. appeals court clears Nintendo over Wii controller in patent case

By Andrew Chung

Handing Nintendo Co, Ltd a win, a U.S. appeals court found Tuesday that the gamemaker’s Wii interactive videogame system did not infringe a Delaware-based company’s pointing device patent.

But the unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also found in favor of UltimatePointer LLC, which was represented in the case by Charles Rogers of Conley Rose. The panel ruled that the company’s patent was not indefinite and reversed a lower court judgment invalidating the bulk of the patent’s claims.

