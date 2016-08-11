Hero to 'trolls,' patent litigator Raymond Niro dies at 73

Raymond Niro, who became well known over his career for representing patent owners, many considered to be "patent trolls," died of a heart attack on Monday while on vacation in Italy. He was 73.

"Ray was a pioneer in leveling the playing field for the individual inventors and small companies who were run over by the behemoths in their industries," said Paul Vickrey, a partner at Niro Law, the Chicago-based intellectual property law firm Niro founded in 1976.

