a year ago
Hero to 'trolls,' patent litigator Raymond Niro dies at 73
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Hero to 'trolls,' patent litigator Raymond Niro dies at 73

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Raymond Niro, who became well known over his career for representing patent owners, many considered to be "patent trolls," died of a heart attack on Monday while on vacation in Italy. He was 73.

"Ray was a pioneer in leveling the playing field for the individual inventors and small companies who were run over by the behemoths in their industries," said Paul Vickrey, a partner at Niro Law, the Chicago-based intellectual property law firm Niro founded in 1976.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWK4LX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
