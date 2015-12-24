Notorious B.I.G. estate gets copyright infringement lawsuit tossed

Dec 23 -

The former lead singer of the Impressions, Lee Hutson, did not himself register a copyright in a song that he alleged murdered rap superstar Notorious B.I.G. illegally used on his 1994 debut album, “Ready to Die,” a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled.

In a order released on Tuesday dismissing Hutson’s copyright infringement lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan said Notorious B.I.G.’s estate and other defendants in the case, who were represented by Nixon Peabody, correctly claimed that Hutson did not have standing to sue because he “failed to allege he had an ownership interest in the copyright.”

