FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury finds Box, Inc guilty of infringing rival's patents
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 17, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Jury finds Box, Inc guilty of infringing rival's patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online data storage provider Box, Inc and a co-defendant infringed three of competitor Open Text SA’s patents with its editing software and must pay $4.9 million in damages, a federal jury in California has found.

In a trial in which the claims had been sharply narrowed by the judge, the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday found that Los Altos, Calif-based Box not only directly violated the patents with its Box Edit products but also indirectly infringed by encouraging others to do so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ySRLnx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.