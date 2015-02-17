Jury finds Box, Inc guilty of infringing rival's patents

(Reuters) - Online data storage provider Box, Inc and a co-defendant infringed three of competitor Open Text SA’s patents with its editing software and must pay $4.9 million in damages, a federal jury in California has found.

In a trial in which the claims had been sharply narrowed by the judge, the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday found that Los Altos, Calif-based Box not only directly violated the patents with its Box Edit products but also indirectly infringed by encouraging others to do so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1ySRLnx