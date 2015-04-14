Google licenses patents from company behind Netflix, Apple suits

(Reuters) - Although its streaming media rivals Netflix and Apple have faced the Kudelski Group in court over accusations of patent infringement, Google has decided to license the Swiss company’s portfolio, Kudelski announced on Tuesday.

The cross-license agreement circumvents litigation in federal court between the two companies and gives Kudelski access to Google’s patents, though it was not clear how much of Google’s portfolio the deal actually encompassed.

