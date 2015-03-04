PTAB cancels Chicago options exchange patents

(Reuters) - The fate of a $525 million patent infringement lawsuit by the Chicago Board Options Exchange against a rival exchange is up in the air after a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal on Monday invalidated all three of its patents.

The USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB)said the CBOE patents, which relate to automatically adjusting quotes in an exchange, were too abstract to deserve legal protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BSrQUE