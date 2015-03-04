FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PTAB cancels Chicago options exchange patents
#Westlaw News
March 4, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

PTAB cancels Chicago options exchange patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The fate of a $525 million patent infringement lawsuit by the Chicago Board Options Exchange against a rival exchange is up in the air after a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal on Monday invalidated all three of its patents.

The USPTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB)said the CBOE patents, which relate to automatically adjusting quotes in an exchange, were too abstract to deserve legal protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BSrQUE

