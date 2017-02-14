Oracle Corp has asked a federal appeals court to revive its $9 billion lawsuit alleging Google Inc unlawfully copied its Java programming language to create the Android operating system, which runs more than 80 percent of the world’s smartphones.

In a brief filed on Friday at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Oracle asked the court to undo a May 2016 verdict from a jury finding that Google’s use of Java was protected under the fair-use doctrine of copyright law. Oracle argues that the district judge who oversaw the trial undermined its case by blocking jurors from hearing evidence of the "severe market harm" Android inflicted on Java.

