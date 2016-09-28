Oracle loses bid for new Android copyright trial against Google

Oracle Corp has lost its bid for yet another trial against Google Inc over its use of the Java programming language after a federal judge rejected its accusation that Google withheld key evidence that would have been a "game changer."

In an order released Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco ruled that Google did not commit misconduct by not disclosing its plan to expand its Android operating system applications to desktops and laptops, as Oracle and its attorneys at Orrick had alleged. In fact, Google had told Oracle about the project well before trial, he said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dauHPv