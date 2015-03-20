FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit revives part of Oracle patent used to sue Google
March 20, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Federal Circuit revives part of Oracle patent used to sue Google

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - While a highly contentious copyright dispute between Oracle Corp and Google Inc gets most of the attention, the battle over patents between the tech heavyweights continues as a U.S. appeals court on Friday resurrected part of an Oracle patent that had been successfully invalidated by Google.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday agreed with Oracle attorney Marc Hearron of Morrison & Foerster in ruling that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office should not have invalidated all of the Oracle patent’s claims. The panel said the agency’s interpretation of the patent was faulty and sent it back for reconsideration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GAbH4e

