Federal Circuit revives part of Oracle patent used to sue Google

(Reuters) - While a highly contentious copyright dispute between Oracle Corp and Google Inc gets most of the attention, the battle over patents between the tech heavyweights continues as a U.S. appeals court on Friday resurrected part of an Oracle patent that had been successfully invalidated by Google.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday agreed with Oracle attorney Marc Hearron of Morrison & Foerster in ruling that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office should not have invalidated all of the Oracle patent’s claims. The panel said the agency’s interpretation of the patent was faulty and sent it back for reconsideration.

