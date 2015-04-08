Court invalidates patent that makes OxyContin harder to abuse

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A patent on a form of OxyContin that makes the powerful painkilling drug difficult to inject or snort was invalidated on Wednesday by a U.S. judge, who ruled that the patent was obvious and vague.

The ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York is a setback for OxyContin’s manufacturer, Purdue Pharma of Stamford, Connecticut, and its attorneys Pablo Hendler and Robert Goldman from Ropes & Gray, although Purdue has other patents covering abuse-deterrent features of the drug.

