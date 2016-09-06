FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doctor-patient interaction at center of cancer drug patent case
September 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

Doctor-patient interaction at center of cancer drug patent case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The level of control that doctors have over their patients, and how well those patients follow their doctor's advice, are the key issues to be argued on Wednesday in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' legal quest to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Co's lucrative lung cancer therapy Alimta.

Before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Teva and its attorneys at Goodwin Procter will argue that it should not have been found to induce infringement of Lilly's patent on a treatment regimen for Alimta with its proposed generic, because physicians do not legally require their patients to follow the full regimen.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bQ8a8c

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
