Doctor-patient interaction at center of cancer drug patent case

The level of control that doctors have over their patients, and how well those patients follow their doctor's advice, are the key issues to be argued on Wednesday in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' legal quest to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Co's lucrative lung cancer therapy Alimta.

Before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Teva and its attorneys at Goodwin Procter will argue that it should not have been found to induce infringement of Lilly's patent on a treatment regimen for Alimta with its proposed generic, because physicians do not legally require their patients to follow the full regimen.

