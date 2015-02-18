Garmin wins appeal in fitness patent dispute

(Reuters) - GPS-based-device maker Garmin Ltd, which is seeing high growth in its fitness business, has prevailed in a patent dispute with a small San Diego company whose smartphone application synchronizes music to a user’s workout.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday ruled that Garmin, based in Switzerland, did not violate a patent owned by Pacing Technologies, LLC, upholding the way in which a federal court in San Diego interpreted the patent’s meaning and scope.

