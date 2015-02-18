FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Garmin wins appeal in fitness patent dispute
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 18, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Garmin wins appeal in fitness patent dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - GPS-based-device maker Garmin Ltd, which is seeing high growth in its fitness business, has prevailed in a patent dispute with a small San Diego company whose smartphone application synchronizes music to a user’s workout.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday ruled that Garmin, based in Switzerland, did not violate a patent owned by Pacing Technologies, LLC, upholding the way in which a federal court in San Diego interpreted the patent’s meaning and scope.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1vHnRC8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.