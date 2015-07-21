FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court shifts fees in amusement park patent case, declines to sanction Niro firm
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 21, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Court shifts fees in amusement park patent case, declines to sanction Niro firm

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge in Delaware has found that a patent lawsuit against Six Flags Theme Parks and other amusement parks was unreasonable in certain respects, but said the defendants weren’t entitled to as much in attorneys’ fees as they had asked for.

The amusement park defendants -- which also include Paramount Parks and Cedar Fair -- last year were cleared in the suit, filed by Magnetar Technologies Corp and G&T Conveyor Co in 2007 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The companies alleged numerous roller coasters and other rides infringed two patents covering a car and track assembly and a brake mechanism.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OvEiMn (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.