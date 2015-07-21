Court shifts fees in amusement park patent case, declines to sanction Niro firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. magistrate judge in Delaware has found that a patent lawsuit against Six Flags Theme Parks and other amusement parks was unreasonable in certain respects, but said the defendants weren’t entitled to as much in attorneys’ fees as they had asked for.

The amusement park defendants -- which also include Paramount Parks and Cedar Fair -- last year were cleared in the suit, filed by Magnetar Technologies Corp and G&T Conveyor Co in 2007 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. The companies alleged numerous roller coasters and other rides infringed two patents covering a car and track assembly and a brake mechanism.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)