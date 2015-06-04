Senators offer concessions to skeptics of inter partes reviews

(Reuters) - In a nod to growing alarm over reviews at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that are invalidating patents at a high rate, a group of senators leading a legislative patent reform effort will present an amended bill on Thursday with measures aimed at ensuring the process is not abused.

Critics, particularly those in the pharmaceutical industries, say the PTO reviews are stacked against patent owners and that the Patent Act, introduced in April by a bipartisan group of senators, did not address their concerns.

The amended bill, set for markup Thursday in the Senate Judiciary Committee and reviewed by Reuters, includes a new section focused on the inter partes reviews, which Congress created as part of the 2011 America Invents Act to make patent validity challenges easier. IPRs have proved extremely popular among accused infringers and third parties seeking to wipe out patents.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, said late last month that the amendment would not satisfy everyone. “Our goal is to strike the right balance in a way that doesn’t gut the Patent Office proceedings,” but addresses perceptions of bias, Grassley said in a statement.

Perhaps the biggest change would be making the Patent Trial and Appeal Board use the same, narrower standard for patent interpretation in IPRs as district courts, namely, by construing patent claims as understood by someone “of ordinary skill in the art.”

Currently, the PTAB uses a “broadest reasonable interpretation” standard, which some attorneys say makes it easier to invalidate patents because broader interpretations can capture more previously patented inventions.

Another major change would be to divide decisions on accepting an IPR petition for review from final decisions on the patent. Currently they are both made by the same PTAB panel of judges. Critics say that since an acceptance means the judges believe at least one claim of the patent is likely invalid, panels are more inclined to invalidate upon final decision.

The amended bill would also make explicit that the PTAB must presume patents to be valid, as district courts do. However, while critics of the IPR process have argued the standard for proving unpatentability should be by “clear and convincing evidence,” the bill would keep the lower “preponderance of the evidence” standard in place.

On Wednesday, Cisco Systems’ Senior Vice President and General Counsel Mark Chandler said in a statement to Reuters that changing the standard of review to match district courts’ will leave more patents that should never have been granted in place, “stifling free enterprise and ripping off consumers.”