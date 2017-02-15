FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In loss for Apple, Federal Circuit revives patent nixed by PTAB
February 15, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 6 months ago

In loss for Apple, Federal Circuit revives patent nixed by PTAB

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has breathed new life into a cloud storage technology patent that Personal Web Technologies LLC has asserted against Apple Inc, Google Inc and a number of other tech companies.

In a unanimous decision issued on Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated a patent owned by Tyler, Texas-based Personal Web, which has used litigation to strike licensing deals with tech companies. The three-judge panel ruled that the PTAB did not provide adequate support for its conclusion that the patent covers an idea that would have been obvious to experts in light of prior inventions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lKeKGs

