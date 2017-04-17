FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Federal Circuit upholds verdict for Apple in Conversant patent case
April 17, 2017 / 9:21 PM / 4 months ago

Federal Circuit upholds verdict for Apple in Conversant patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a jury verdict for Apple Inc in a patent infringement case brought by the Canadian licensing firm Conversant Intellectual Property Management Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the jury properly concluded Apple did not infringe on a wireless technology patent, rejecting Conversant's argument that Apple's position at trial was contrary to how a magistrate judge construed key terms in the patent before trial.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pbjrLx

