A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that invalidated a patent owned by Affinity Labs of Texas LLC, a serial plaintiff in patent infringement cases against Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other tech companies.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that an Affinity patent relating to file downloading was invalid as obvious. The court rejected an argument by Affinity that the PTO's invalidity determination was based on a flawed claim construction.

