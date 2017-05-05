A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a ruling that
invalidated a patent owned by Affinity Labs of Texas LLC, a
serial plaintiff in patent infringement cases against Apple Inc,
AT&T Inc, Amazon.com Inc and other tech companies.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a
determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that an
Affinity patent relating to file downloading was invalid as
obvious. The court rejected an argument by Affinity that the
PTO's invalidity determination was based on a flawed claim
construction.
