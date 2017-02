In the latest sign that Blackberry Ltd will be aggressively monetizing its patent portfolio, the struggling Canadian smartphone pioneer sued Nokia on Tuesday for infringing patents considered essential to wireless communications technology.

In a complaint filed in federal court in Delaware, Blackberry alleged that several of the Finnish network equipment maker’s products, including its Flexi line of base stations and related software, infringe on 11 of its patents. Nokia sells these products to T-Mobile Inc and AT&T Inc for use in their LTE networks, according to the complaint.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lQPBqF