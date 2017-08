The audio equipment maker D+M Group has lost a bid to invalidate patents rival Sonos Inc says it is infringing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware ruled on Monday that four Sonos patents on methods of pairing audio players and controlling their volume do not cover abstract ideas and are therefore eligible for patent protection.

