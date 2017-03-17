FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Court upholds attorneys' fee award for Dow in patent fight with Bayer
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 17, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 5 months ago

Court upholds attorneys' fee award for Dow in patent fight with Bayer

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Bayer AG's crop science division must cover attorneys' fees for a Dow Chemical Co subsidiary which it targeted with a frivolous patent infringement lawsuit, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit refused on Friday to set aside a $5.9 million attorneys' fee award Dow AgroSciences won in 2014. A judge in Delaware had found Bayer liable for the fees because it brought unreasonable and poorly investigated claims that Dow infringed on its patents covering genetically engineered soybeans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mEsmjs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.