Court upholds attorneys' fee award for Dow in patent fight with Bayer

Bayer AG's crop science division must cover attorneys' fees for a Dow Chemical Co subsidiary which it targeted with a frivolous patent infringement lawsuit, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit refused on Friday to set aside a $5.9 million attorneys' fee award Dow AgroSciences won in 2014. A judge in Delaware had found Bayer liable for the fees because it brought unreasonable and poorly investigated claims that Dow infringed on its patents covering genetically engineered soybeans.

