Q&A: Mallun Yen on RPX's new bid to keep patents away from 'trolls'

(Reuters) - RPX Corp, which bills itself as a patent risk management firm, launched a new service on Wednesday that it predicts will further reduce patent litigation in federal courts.

Currently RPX seeks to buy up patents that pose a litigation risk for its clients, before they can be acquired by companies whose primary money-making venture is to file patent infringement lawsuits instead of making products, sometimes known as nonpracticing entities (NPEs) or patent “trolls.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AaL8C2