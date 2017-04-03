FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finjan gets settlement from Sophos in cybersecurity patent fight
April 3, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

Finjan gets settlement from Sophos in cybersecurity patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The U.K.-based cybersecurity company Sophos Group Plc has agreed to a settlement for a patent infringement lawsuit brought by the licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc, Finjan said on Monday.

Palo Alto, California-based Finjan issued a press release saying it had resolved its lawsuit alleging Sophos infringed on patents relating to anti-virus software. Finjan won a $15 million jury verdict in the case in September 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oSb5E9

