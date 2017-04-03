Finjan gets settlement from Sophos in cybersecurity patent fight

The U.K.-based cybersecurity company Sophos Group Plc has agreed to a settlement for a patent infringement lawsuit brought by the licensing firm Finjan Holdings Inc, Finjan said on Monday.

Palo Alto, California-based Finjan issued a press release saying it had resolved its lawsuit alleging Sophos infringed on patents relating to anti-virus software. Finjan won a $15 million jury verdict in the case in September 2016.

