Ford defeats inventor's patent case over F-150 engines

A federal appeals court has ruled against an inventor who says Ford Motor Co infringed on his patented fuel injection technology in its F-150 pickup truck.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a lower court ruling that Ford did not infringe on a patent owned by TMC Fuel Injection System, a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company controlled by engineer Shou Hou. The court said statements made by Hou to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office at the time he applied for the patent limited its scope.

