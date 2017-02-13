A Texas jury has ordered Google Inc to pay $20 million plus future royalties to an inventor and the family of his deceased co-inventor for infringing their patents.

A federal jury in Marshall, Texas found on Friday that Google’s Chrome browser infringes on three patents covering a system for protecting computers from malware. The patents were obtained by Allen Frank Rozman (who died in 2012) and Alfonso Cioffi, both of Plano, Texas. The plaintiffs in the case were Cioffi and Rozman’s three daughters.

