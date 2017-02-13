A Texas jury has ordered Google Inc to pay $20 million plus
future royalties to an inventor and the family of his deceased
co-inventor for infringing their patents.
A federal jury in Marshall, Texas found on Friday that
Google’s Chrome browser infringes on three patents covering a
system for protecting computers from malware. The patents were
obtained by Allen Frank Rozman (who died in 2012) and Alfonso
Cioffi, both of Plano, Texas. The plaintiffs in the case were
Cioffi and Rozman’s three daughters.
