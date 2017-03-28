FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court upholds SimpleAir patent challenged by Google
March 28, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 5 months ago

Appeals court upholds SimpleAir patent challenged by Google

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the validity of a patent the licensing company SimpleAir Inc asserted against Google Inc.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board concerning a SimpleAir patent on push notifications. Google had sought to invalidate the patent through a PTAB proceeding, arguing SimpleAir's method was obvious in light of earlier inventions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o8pDTW

