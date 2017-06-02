Group predicts 70 percent drop in East Texas patent cases

A tech industry consortium is predicting that the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas will remain a major venue for patent cases despite a recent Supreme Court ruling limiting the court's jurisdiction.

In an analysis released on Thursday, Unified Patents said it expected a large drop in Eastern District of Texas patent infringement complaints in 2017 but said the court would likely still rank as the second busiest venue in the country for such cases.

