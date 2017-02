A federal judge has upheld the validity of Helsinn Healthcare SA's patents on its anti-nausea medication Aloxi, delaying a bid by Indian generic pharmaceutical maker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc to launch its own version of the drug.

In a ruling handed down on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Cooper in New Jersey refused to invalidate three Helsinn patents covering the chemical composition of Aloxi's active ingredient, palonosetron. The judge also found Dr. Reddy's proposed generic would infringe those patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lURbaT