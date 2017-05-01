FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit invalidates patents for anti-nausea drug Aloxi
May 1, 2017

Federal Circuit invalidates patents for anti-nausea drug Aloxi

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated Helsinn Healthcare SA's patents on its anti-nausea treatment Aloxi, clearing the way for Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd to launch a generic version of the drug.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that four Helsinn patents relating to palonosetron, Aloxi's active ingredient, are invalid under the so-called on-sale bar, a statutory provision holding that inventions sold for more than a year before a patent application is filed are not patentable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pBtBo3

