Patent litigation at record highs as reform debate heats up
July 14, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Patent litigation at record highs as reform debate heats up

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Opponents of current patent reform efforts in Congress stepped up their attack on the pending bills Tuesday, urging their fellow legislators to slow down, just as new data suggests 2015 is on track to be a record year for patent lawsuits.

According to patent analytics firm Lex Machina, more than 3,100 patent suits were filed in federal district courts in the first half of 2015, the most ever seen in a six-month period. If the trend continues, the company said, new filings for 2015 could exceed the record 6,107 seen in 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Dfmcrs

