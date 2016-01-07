FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent cases abound despite legal changes favoring defendants
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Patent cases abound despite legal changes favoring defendants

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

Patent lawsuits continue to be filed at a high rate even though legal changes in recent years have favored the targets of these suits, according to several new reports.

Litigation over patents in U.S. district courts grew by 15 percent in 2015 compared to the year before. Last year, 5,828 cases were filed, the second highest number ever, according to an analysis to be published Thursday by intellectual property data company Lex Machina. Only 2013 had more filings, with 6,114 cases launched that year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PPJ8ar

