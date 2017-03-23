MIT and other institutions lose bid for attorneys' fees in patent case

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other research institutions for $8 million in attorneys' fees in a gene-silencing patent fight in which they prevailed over the University of Utah.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's ruling that MIT and its co-defendants failed to show that the University of Utah's inventorship claims were so weak that it should be on the hook for attorneys' fees.

