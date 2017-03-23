FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIT and other institutions lose bid for attorneys' fees in patent case
March 23, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 months ago

MIT and other institutions lose bid for attorneys' fees in patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a request by Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other research institutions for $8 million in attorneys' fees in a gene-silencing patent fight in which they prevailed over the University of Utah.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court's ruling that MIT and its co-defendants failed to show that the University of Utah's inventorship claims were so weak that it should be on the hook for attorneys' fees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nNJKXl

