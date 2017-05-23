FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 3 months ago

Morrison & Foerster recruits IP litigation team from Wilson Sonsini

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Morrison & Foerster has beefed up its intellectual property practice by hiring a six-lawyer group from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Morrison & Foerster announced on Tuesday that it has brought on board as partner Stefani Shanberg, who has served as lead counsel in several patent disputes. Also joining Morrison & Foerster from Wilson Sonsini are partner Jennifer Schmidt and of counsel Robin Brewer, as well as associates Eugene Marder, Madeleine Greene and Michael Guo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qMtwxJ

