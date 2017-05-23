Morrison & Foerster recruits IP litigation team from Wilson Sonsini

Morrison & Foerster has beefed up its intellectual property practice by hiring a six-lawyer group from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Morrison & Foerster announced on Tuesday that it has brought on board as partner Stefani Shanberg, who has served as lead counsel in several patent disputes. Also joining Morrison & Foerster from Wilson Sonsini are partner Jennifer Schmidt and of counsel Robin Brewer, as well as associates Eugene Marder, Madeleine Greene and Michael Guo.

