Judge says Garmin should pay $37 million for violating sales ban

Garmin International Inc may have to pay a $37 million fine for violating an order by the U.S. International Trade Commission that it cease selling sonar products that infringe on patents owned by Navico, a rival manufacturer of marine navigation electronics.

Norway-based Navico said on Tuesday that an ITC administrative law judge recommended imposing the $37 million fine in a May 25 ruling, which will be made publicly available in June. The ITC is expected to issue a final ruling in August on whether to impose the fine.

