Nintendo prevails in inventor's patent case over 3D game console

A federal appeals court handed Nintendo Co Ltd a victory on Friday in a long-running lawsuit in which the game console maker had been accused of copying patented 3D-imaging technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court judge's determination that Nintendo's 3DS gaming console does not infringe on a patent owned by Tomita Technologies International Ltd, a company controlled by Japanese inventor Seijiro Tomita.

