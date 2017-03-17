FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

Nintendo prevails in inventor's patent case over 3D game console

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court handed Nintendo Co Ltd a victory on Friday in a long-running lawsuit in which the game console maker had been accused of copying patented 3D-imaging technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court judge's determination that Nintendo's 3DS gaming console does not infringe on a patent owned by Tomita Technologies International Ltd, a company controlled by Japanese inventor Seijiro Tomita.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mYq5lW

