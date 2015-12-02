FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anticipating tougher patent rules, plaintiffs rush to file lawsuits
December 2, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Anticipating tougher patent rules, plaintiffs rush to file lawsuits

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Dec 2 -

Patent owners rushed to file infringement lawsuits over the past two weeks, hoping to beat the clock on a procedural rule change that went into effect on Tuesday putting an end to bare-bones complaints, according to an attorney who has studied the trend.

On Monday alone, 212 patent lawsuits were filed in U.S. district courts, compared to 14 on the same day last year - 15 times more, said Christian Mammen, a partner at Hogan Lovells in San Francisco, citing data from Lex Machina, an analytics firm. The upswing has been noticeable for the past two weeks when 573 cases have been filed, compared to 176 in the same period last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SwehOL

