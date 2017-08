Patent holders brought fewer infringement cases last year, according to a study released on Wednesday by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

PwC's 2017 Patent Litigation Survey, which looked at trends in patent litigation in 2016, found that 5,100 infringement cases were filed last year, a nine percent drop from the 5,600 in 2015.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pACpaH