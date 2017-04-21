FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tech companies urge Trump to continue FTC case against Qualcomm
April 21, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 4 months ago

Tech companies urge Trump to continue FTC case against Qualcomm

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A coalition of technology companies including Samsung Electronics Co and Intel Corp have urged President Donald Trump not to interfere with an Obama administration antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc over its patent licensing practices.

A dozen companies and trade groups sent Trump a letter on Thursday encouraging him to let the Federal Trade Commission "run its course without prejudice or political interference." The signatories include Dell Inc, Juniper Networks Inc and HP Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pMMUYS

