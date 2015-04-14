USPTO not ensuring quality patents issued by staff - report

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is failing at ensuring only high quality patents make it out the door, according to a new report by the federal agency’s watchdog.

The USPTO, in fact, has no clear idea whether its patent examiners, who determine which inventions receive legal protection, are issuing high-quality patents, said the highly critical report, released on Monday by the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the USPTO.

