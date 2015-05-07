FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate hearing focuses on patent-killing AIA reviews
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 9:43 PM / 2 years ago

Senate hearing focuses on patent-killing AIA reviews

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawmakers behind a new U.S. Senate bill aimed at reducing abusive patent litigation on Thursday expressed a willingness to address concerns over U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review programs that are cancelling patents at a high rate.

In the first Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship, or PATENT, Act, some sponsors of the bill, introduced last month by a bipartisan group of senators, said the PTO’s inter partes and post-grant reviews should be examined for fairness and whether they are stacked against patent owners.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FSmitD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.