Senate hearing focuses on patent-killing AIA reviews

(Reuters) - Lawmakers behind a new U.S. Senate bill aimed at reducing abusive patent litigation on Thursday expressed a willingness to address concerns over U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review programs that are cancelling patents at a high rate.

In the first Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship, or PATENT, Act, some sponsors of the bill, introduced last month by a bipartisan group of senators, said the PTO’s inter partes and post-grant reviews should be examined for fairness and whether they are stacked against patent owners.

