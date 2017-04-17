Court reduces verdict against Samsung in Rembrandt patent case

An appeals court on Monday upheld a verdict that Samsung Electronics Co infringed on patents owned by the licensing firm Rembrandt IP Management but opened the door for Samsung to reduce the $15.7 million damages award.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled the jury did not err in finding Samsung infringed on two Rembrandt patents relating to Bluetooth technology. But the court remanded the case for recalculation of damages, finding the trial judge should have granted a pretrial motion that would have limited the time period during which Samsung was liable for damages.

