Roxane ordered to pay attorneys' fees over 'meritless' patent case

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Roxane Laboratories Inc to pay attorneys' fees incurred by Indian drug maker Hetero Drugs Ltd to defend a patent infringement case Roxane brought over the kidney disease treatment calcium acetate.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark, New Jersey said Roxane, a division of London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, pushed an objectively unreasonable legal theory against Hetero subsidiaries Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc and Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

