FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Roxane ordered to pay attorneys' fees over 'meritless' patent case
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 4 months ago

Roxane ordered to pay attorneys' fees over 'meritless' patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Roxane Laboratories Inc to pay attorneys' fees incurred by Indian drug maker Hetero Drugs Ltd to defend a patent infringement case Roxane brought over the kidney disease treatment calcium acetate.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Chesler in Newark, New Jersey said Roxane, a division of London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, pushed an objectively unreasonable legal theory against Hetero subsidiaries Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc and Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oOWdtx

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.